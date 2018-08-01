Colts LT Anthony Castonzo removed from NFI list

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off training camp on a high note with quarterback Andrew Luck back on the field.

Now, the good feelings out of Grand Park can continue with the return of starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who missed the start of camp with a hamstring injury.

The Colts announced Wednesday that Castonzo passed his physical and has been activated from the non-football injury list.

Castonzo's return will help stabilize the offensive line as the team transitions to a new left guard in Quenton Nelson, the Colts' first-round pick. Additionally, the Colts on Monday welcomed back tackle Austin Howard, who also started training camp on the NFI list.

With the offensive line getting healthier, the Colts have the rest of training camp and preseason action to settle the front line, which also includes second-round pick Braden Smith.

Identifying the best five blockers to serve as protectors for Luck will go a long way in helping the Colts rebound from a 4-12 campaign in 2017.

Here are other injury notes we are monitoring:

1. The Detroit Lions activated linebacker Devon Kennard from the active/non-football injury list, the team announced. Kennard is expected to return to the practice field Wednesday.

2. Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. He will be out for the remainder of the season.

3. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel passed his physical and is cleared to return to the field, the team announced Wednesday. Samuel underwent season-ending ankle surgery last Nov, which caused him to miss the final six games of his rookie campaign.