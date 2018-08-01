Titans' Corey Davis 'hungry' to improve on rookie year

Corey Davis' rookie season didn't go as planned. The Tennessee Titans' No. 5 overall pick dealt with a nagging hamstring injury last preseason, which lingered, altering his 2017 season.

The 23-year-old wideout earned just 357 yards on 34 receptions with zero TDs in 11 regular-season games in 2017. Davis surged in the playoffs last season, looking healthy and compiling nine receptions, 98 yards (more than a quarter of his regular-season total), and two touchdowns in two postseason tilts.

Davis is looking to use that playoff performance as a springboard to 2018.

"No one's got higher expectations for me than myself," Davis said Tuesday, via The Tennessean. "It's lot different. I'm healthy. I'm feeling good. I'm ready. I've got the fire."

Davis has received rave reviews during the Titans offseason workouts. When healthy, Davis owns the size (6-foot-3), ability to snatch the ball in tight quarters, and run-after-catch acumen to be a go-to target.

"I'm very hungry," he said. "Last year I was pretty down, I was injured most of the season. But now that I'm healthy, I'm able to come out here and perfect my craft and get better.

"It's a different year, I'll tell you that. So stay tuned."

The Titans importing offensive coordinator Matt LeFleur should also have a positive effect on Davis' production. Going from a ground-focused offense to one more suited to spread the field ought to take advantage of Davis' overwhelming talent.

Davis' teammates are seeing the difference between 2017 and 2018.

"He just looks real hungry right now," safety Kevin Byard said. "He looks fast. He looks like he's ready to try to have a big year like he wanted him to have last year."

The Titans are counting on Davis to make a leap in Year 2. By all accounts, the playmaking receiver is on his way to meeting those expectations.