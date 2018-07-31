Move The Sticks
Move The Sticks Podcast: Expectations too high for Garoppolo?
- Published: July 31, 2018 at 06:10 p.m.
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks preview the quarterback position in 2018 by ranking the top five veterans and top three rookies (00:57). The guys also give you a few rookies who are creating buzz (11:36) around the league before they debate if the expectations have been ramped up too high after five starts for Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco (17:00). The guys wrap the show by releasing the best sound from last week's Pac-12 Media Day.