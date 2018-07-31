DDFP: Martellus Bennett & best NFL triplets

Dave Dameshek is first joined in Studio 66 by NFL Network host Cole Wright who shared with Dave what his current favorite animated movie is (2:55). Shek then reveals his best NFL triplets list for 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers being at the top - which surprises no one (4:00). Next, former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett joins the show (25:09) to kibitz about vampires vs witches, his new animated series and the issues he has with the movie Frozen. Marty then tells Shek how he never felt at home playing for any NFL team but instead was just a tight end consultant for each team (45:33). The show wraps up with Marty talking about his surprisingly great relationship with Bill Belichick while he was in New England (47:00).

