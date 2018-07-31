Johnny Manziel to start at QB for Montreal Alouettes

Johnny Manziel's comeback tour will hit the field for the first time in a regular-season Canadian Football League tilt.

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that Manziel would start Friday's game against his former team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Coach Mike Sherman hinted Monday that Manziel would be named the starter.

"We didn't trade for Johnny to have him sit on the bench, so obviously, Johnny's come over here to get reps and become the best player he can become, and we stated that process today," Sherman said, via CBC. "You probably all figured it out yourself, but when you have two players you wait till game time to make that announcement.

"It doesn't make sense to do it any sooner."

Sherman, it turns out, didn't wait until game day to name the starter.

The Alouettes acquired Manziel in a trade with the Tiger-Cats last week. Manziel did not see action in Montreal's loss last Thursday night -- despite fans' chanting to see the QB in a blowout loss.

Manziel will become the fourth starter and fifth quarterback to play for 1-5 Montreal this season. Friday's game is slated to air at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Friday will mark the first time Manziel starts a football game since Dec. 27, 2015, a Week 16 Cleveland Browns loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The No. 22 overall pick in 2014 spent two seasons in Cleveland, much of which was spent dealing with off-field issues. The 6-foot Manziel's on-field play in the NFL didn't inspire either. In eight starts, and 14 appearances, over two seasons, he compiled 1,675 yards passing, 6.5 yards per attempt, a 57.0 completion percentage, seven TD passes, seven INTs, and took 22 total sacks.

If the CFL is a stepping stone to an NFL return -- as Manziel hopes -- the QB must show he's improved both on and off the field for any team to consider giving him another chance.