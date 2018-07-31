Watch Cardinals DE Chandler Jones break a blocking sled

Chandler Jones is 6-foot-5, 265 pounds of "this ain't what you want." A blocking sled found that out the hard way at Cardinals training camp.

The 28-year-old DE looks like he's going to have a stellar follow up to the All-Pro (First Team) season he had in 2017. Last year, Jones led the league with 17 sacks. The two-time Pro Bowler also had 52 tackles, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Quarterbacks, running backs, really anyone on offense should be put on notice: Jones is coming.