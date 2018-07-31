Arik Armstead week-to-week with hamstring injury

Arik Armstead's training camp journey has hit a snag.

The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that the 24-year-old defensive lineman is "week-to-week" with a hamstring injury.

Armstead's promising career has been sideswiped by injuries. He's played in just 14 games over the past two seasons. The 2015 first-rounder saw his fifth-year option picked up by the club, but he's under pressure to generate a healthy, productive campaign. It's worth noting that Armstead also underwent "minor" offseason foot surgery, as reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport in May.

"Arik's going to do a lot of things for us this year," 49ers defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area in June. "I think he's more comfortable this year than last year. We tried him at a few spots last year, and I think he's really starting to feel comfortable at that big end spot and inside pass-rusher on pass downs. I think he has more of a defined role."

The Niners have faith in Armstead -- and a need for his pass-rushing services -- but all that's on hold until he takes the field.