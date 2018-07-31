Deion Sanders says 30 for 30 doc on Prime Time coming soon

1. Deion Sanders says his own 30 for 30 doc produced by NFL Films is coming this winter.
Had a great time shooting the interview for my @30for30 with @nflfilms. This winter, youâll hear the #Truth. #Primetime pic.twitter.com/SEaBhph03aâ Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) July 30, 2018
There's no official air date yet, but judging by the jet, helicopter, and limo in the background of the photo, it looks like it'll be epic.
2. Former Michigan QB (and current UCLA QB) Wilton Speight says coach Jim Harbaugh told players not to eat chicken "because it's a nervous bird."
Jim Harbaugh told ex-Michigan QB not to eat chicken 'because it's a nervous bird.' ï¿½ï¿½https://t.co/mpU3kmXEV8 pic.twitter.com/Ga9HlRhd0hâ theScore (@theScore) July 30, 2018
"He thinks some type of sickness injected its way into the human population when people began eating white meats instead of beef and pork," Speight told Bleacher Report. "And he believes it, 100 percent."
3. Dion Lewis is 5-foot-8, 195 pounds. Derrick Henry is 6-foot-3, 247 pounds. Both of them play RB for the Titans.
4. Contrary to popular belief, catching a punt is not easy. So, the Patriots went nuts when rookie OL Isaiah Wynn successfully caught one at the end of practice on Monday.
If at first you don't succeed...â New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2018
Highlight of the night from @iwynn77. pic.twitter.com/lZvhbGOq1B