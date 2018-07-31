Deion Sanders says 30 for 30 doc on Prime Time coming soon

  • By Ralph Warner
1. Deion Sanders says his own 30 for 30 doc produced by NFL Films is coming this winter.

There's no official air date yet, but judging by the jet, helicopter, and limo in the background of the photo, it looks like it'll be epic.

2. Former Michigan QB (and current UCLA QB) Wilton Speight says coach Jim Harbaugh told players not to eat chicken "because it's a nervous bird."

"He thinks some type of sickness injected its way into the human population when people began eating white meats instead of beef and pork," Speight told Bleacher Report. "And he believes it, 100 percent."

3. Dion Lewis is 5-foot-8, 195 pounds. Derrick Henry is 6-foot-3, 247 pounds. Both of them play RB for the Titans.

Twins (2018) #TitanUp

A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans)

4. Contrary to popular belief, catching a punt is not easy. So, the Patriots went nuts when rookie OL Isaiah Wynn successfully caught one at the end of practice on Monday.

