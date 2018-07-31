Packers fear Jake Ryan has serious knee injury

The Green Bay Packers could begin the regular season without a starting linebacker.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Jake Ryan continues to undergo tests, but the fear is Ryan suffered a "serious knee injury" during Monday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, via a source informed of the situation.

The potential loss of Ryan, who was carted off the practice field Monday, would leave the Packers with a major hole in the middle of the defense.

Ryan started 12 games in 2017 and proved effective against the run, totaling 81 tackles on the season. Over the past three seasons, Ryan has appeared in 43 games with 27 starts, including 22 over the past two seasons, while totaling 213 tackles.

Green Bay used a third-round pick on rookie Oren Burks, and he could have the first shot to replace Ryan alongside Blake Martinez. The other option on the current roster could be second-year pro Ahmad Thomas, who spent time on the Packers' practice squad in 2017.

While the Packers wait for news on Ryan, there is reason for optimism for safety Kentrell Brice, who also left Monday's practice on a cart.

X-rays were negative for a break and there will be a clearer picture on his return when the swelling goes down, Rapoport reported.

Here are other injuries we're tracking from training camp Tuesday:

1. Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks was at practice today participating in full after being sent to the hospital during Sunday's practice because of dehydration, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

2. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead is week to week as he battles a hamstring injury, per NBC Sports Bay Area.