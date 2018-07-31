Jalen Ramsey reports to camp following birth of child

Jalen Ramsey officially reported to training camp on Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' All-Pro corner missed the start of the team's training camp last week following the birth of his baby girl, his first child. Ramsey spent the week in Tennessee with his family.

Of all the players missing the start of training camps across the NFL, the reason for Ramsey's absence was a good one.

The Jags' first preseason game versus the New Orleans Saints is Aug. 9 in Jacksonville. He'll have plenty of time to get up to speed before that tilt.

Given his pedigree, work ethic, and familiarity with the defense, Ramsey missing a few early-camp practices should not affect the Jaguars' 2018 campaign.