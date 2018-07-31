Vikings, WR Stefon Diggs agree to terms on extension

Stefon Diggs insisted all summer his contact situation would "handle itself." Consider it being handled.

The Minnesota Vikings and the young receiver agreed to terms on a new contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning, according to sources informed of the decision.

Garafolo notes the deal won't be for the top of the market WR-money but will be relatively close -- Antonio Brown's $17 million per year average leads all receivers, while Mike Evan's $38.258 million in guaranteed money tops the position.

Any bump in pay will be solid for the fifth-round receiver who was scheduled to make merely $1.907 million in the final season of his rookie deal.

Diggs' most famous play came in the 'Minneapolis Miracle' playoff win over the New Orleans Saints. The wideout, however, is more than simply a one-play wonder.

As a route technician and still just 24-years-old, Diggs can win at every level and has become a downfield maven. In three seasons since being drafted out of Maryland, the 6-foot wideout has compiled 200 receptions for 2,472 yards and 15 TDs. He owns the ability to win at the line of scrimmage and secure the catch in close quarters. Diggs ranked first among receivers last season in Next Gen Stats' tight-window rating and Pro Football Focus' contested-catch efficiency.

The one question mark with Diggs has been health. He's yet to play full 16-game slate through three seasons, and a slight build at 191 pounds could lead to nagging injuries. His explosive ability, however, outweighs those concerns.

Diggs recently said he didn't want to leave Minnesota. His new pact will ensure he won't have to anytime soon.

"I want to be here. I love being here," Diggs said. "I love being a part of this organization. They took a chance on me early."

With Adam Thielen inking a team-friendly four-year contract last offseason, the Vikings now have one of the best -- and most underrated -- receiver duos in the NFL locked up for the foreseeable future.

With Diggs' contract following deals for defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Eric Kendricks this offseason, the next pact to be hammered out linebacker Antony Barr's. General Manager Rick Spielman has said he hopes to find common ground with Barr soon. At worst, by signing Diggs to a new deal, the Vikings have an easy decision on who to franchise tag, should it come to that next offseason.

Diggs deal now gives the Vikings a core of talented players all under contract for the next several years. Diggs, Thielen, Hunter, Kendricks, Kirk Cousins, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Riley Reiff, Xavier Rhodes, Harrison Smith, and Dalvin Cook are all signed at least through the 2020 season.

The Vikings are stacked for the long-haul, friends. Get used to a lot of Purple parties the next several years.