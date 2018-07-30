Around The NFL Podcast: Describing teams in 1 word

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- bring you the latest news from around the NFL, including Sam Darnold signing his rookie contract with the Jets, Duane Brown's contract extension with the Seahawks and Dez Bryant's social media meltdown. The heroes then embark on the challenge of describing each NFL team with one word -- a game that leaves Marc baffled by its rules.