NFL Kickoff Experience Driven by Hyundai Information

Click Here for the latest NFL Kickoff Concert Press Release

On Thursday, September 6, the rush of gameday is back!

NFL Kickoff Experience will be open to fans on Thursday, September 6 from 10AM to 8PM at THE GREAT PLAZA AT PENN'S LANDING . NFL Kickoff Experience is free and open to the public and brings fans closer to the NFL through sponsors' interactive experiences and dynamic promotions. Come by at Noon to re-watch the Eagles' epic Super Bowl win with fellow fans, enjoy appearances by Eagles legends throughout the day and catch the Kickoff Concert Driven by Hyundai featuring a performance by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes at 6PM ET. Sign up for NFL Kickoff - Fan Mobile Pass for your all-access pass to Kickoff Experience and a chance to win tickets to the Eagles Thursday Kickoff game or to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

The event is free and open to the public rain or shine. Access to the general public viewing areas is limited and first-come, first serve. Fans do not need tickets to attend the free concert, however, we encourage registering for NFL Kickoff - Fan Mobile Pass to upgrade your onsite experience.

STAY CONNECTED:

For a chance to win tickets to the NFL Kickoff game or to Super Bowl LIII, for important event updates and for your all-access pass to NFL Kickoff Experience Driven by Hyundai - register now for NFL Kickoff - Fan Mobile Pass.

Follow @NFL and #Kickoff2018 to get the most up-to-date 2018 NFL Kickoff news.

SECURITY

GENERAL SECURITY PROCEDURES

The NFL and the City of Philadelphia want to ensure the event is enjoyable, accessible and safe. All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected and potentially not allowed into Great Plaza at Penn's Landing. Extra time should be allotted for entry as all fans will be subjected to additional security procedures. Fans who do not agree to be subjected to security screening will not be permitted to enter. Items determined inappropriate for entry into the park will be the responsibility of the fan and cannot be accepted or checked by the NFL, Penn's Landing or Philadelphia Police Department.

BAG POLICY

The NFL CLEAR bag policy will NOT be in effect for NFL Kickoff Experience and the Kickoff concert Driven by Hyundai; however, there are restrictions on the SIZE of bags that may be brought to the concert. The NFL and the City of Philadelphia strongly encourage fans not to bring any type of bag, but if necessary, bags must be smaller than 16" x 14" x 12". An exception will be made for medically necessary items after thorough inspection.

ITEMS NOT PERMITTED IN THE GREAT PLAZA AT PENN'S LANDING

To ensure public safety and security, the following items are prohibited. This list is intended as a guide and should not be considered all-inclusive.

° Alcohol

° Any vehicle except a wheelchair, baby carriage or other like vehicle

° Banners (any object that obstructs the view of another)

° Drones

° Fireworks

° Golf Clubs and Golf Balls

° Illegal substances

° Laser Lights and Pointers

° Mace/Pepper Spray

° Noisemakers and Horns

° Poles, Sticks, Missile like objects of any kind

° Smoking of any kind

° Weapons, Knives, Firearms and Explosives

° Chairs

° Umbrellas

° Pets, other than service animals

° Bicycles, Scooters, Hoverboards and Skateboards

GREAT PLAZA AT PENN'S LANDNING RULES AND REGULATIONS

Fans will be expected to follow the rules and regulations of Delaware River Waterfront Corporation. Therefore, all below items are not allowed:

° Professional cameras or recording devices

° Grills or barbecues

° Coolers or picnic tables

° Tents

° Glass bottles

° Outside food to alcohol

° Stickers or markets

° Flyer distribution

° Laser pointers

° Illegal drugs

ENTRY

Fans may enter the event at one of three locations at Penn's Landing starting at 10AM on Thursday, September 6. Event is NOT accessible via Columbus Boulevard.

"Market Street Gate"

Market Street at the Delaware River Waterfront (Access bridge at 2nd and Market Streets)

"Chestnut Street Gate"

Chestnut Street at the Delaware River Waterfront (Access bridge at Front and Chestnut Streets)

"Walnut Street Gate"

Walnut Street at the Delaware River Waterfront (Adjacent to Independence Seaport Museum)

TRANSPORTATION

There is no parking available at Penn's Landing. Fans are encouraged to use public transportation and should arrive early to enjoy activities and avoid any traffic or parking delays. Take SEPTA's Market-Frankford line to 2nd Street Station for the most direct commute

Private buses that plan to drop NFL Kickoff attendees in the vicinity of Penn's Landing are directed to use Columbus Blvd. to travel to Dock Street. Buses may use Dock Street, 38th Parallel Place and Spruce Street to drop passengers. After drop-off, buses must depart the area via Spruce Street to Columbus Blvd. Attendees may walk north on Front Street from Dock Street to Chestnut Street, make a right, and enter the venue via the security checkpoint located on the Chestnut Street Viaduct.

BROADCAST

Two Shawn Mendes songs will be broadcast live from the NFL Kickoff Concert Driven by Hyundai on NBC starting at 7:30PM.

POST-CONCERT

Immediately following the concert, fans are encouraged to watch the Eagles-Falcons game at local Philadelphia establishments. The game will not be broadcast from the concert site at the conclusion of the event.

All times listed above are EST.

Did one of our staff help to make your 2018 NFL Kickoff experience more memorable? Please let us know if an NFL volunteer or staff member went the EXTRA YARD for you and made a difference in your experience in Philadelphia. Contact us and tell us your story!