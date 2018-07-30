Amazing video of Ray Lewis rapping on a horse

On Saturday Ray Lewis will officially join other greats in gridiron immortality. Over the course of his 17-year Hall of Fame career, Lewis gained a reputation as one of the most intense players in NFL history. That being said, the Ravens recently posted a clip showing Lewis' easygoing, jovial side. Here's a baby-faced Ray Lewis rapping on a horse in 1997:

It really doesn't need to be explained, but let's point out a few reasons why this clip is great:

1. Ray Lewis' fire bars.

As seen in his many motivational speeches, the two-time Super Bowl champion has a way with words. However, speaking in a locker room and freestyling on a majestic creature that typically weighs over 1,000 pounds are two different tasks.

Ray started a little timid with the predictable: "My name is Ray and I'm here to say..."

However, things picked up and he mixed in some trash talking while keeping it PG for the kids:

"Running through the grass, intercepting a pass, make a tough running back fall on his a--."

2. He's holding the reins correctly.

Well what do you know, Ray is holding the reins correctly! â Lola Jordan (@lolarites) July 28, 2018

One Twitter user pointed out that on top of spitting heat, Lewis remembered to hold the reins correctly. Multi-tasking FTW.

3. Ray Lewis adding the little-known (unknown? non-existent?) tradition of horses in rap videos.

There have been hundreds, if not thousands, of videos featuring rappers and dogs. However, what about animals that are a little more extraordinary? Since the 1980s, there have been hip-hop music videos prominently featuring horses. Here are a few:

Note: One video that surprisingly doesn't feature a horse is Ginuwine "Pony."

Kool Moe Dee "Wild Wild West" (1988)

Jermaine Dupri feat. Jay Z "Money Ain't a Thang" (1998)

Jay Z with Jermaine Dupri "Money Aint a Thang" from Eric Ryan on Vimeo.

Rick Ross feat. John Legend "Magnificent" (2009)