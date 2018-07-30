Garett Bolles medically cleared to return to field

An improved Denver Broncos offensive line suffered only a temporary blow on Monday.

Starting left tackle Garett Bolles left Monday's practice after taking a shot to the chin but was later medically cleared to take part in the team's afternoon walkthrough, according to multiple reporters covering Broncos training camp.

After suffering through inconsistency among the front five in 2017, the Broncos made improving the offensive line a point of emphasis during the offseason. The team made changes to the coaching staff and acquired tackle Jared Veldheer via trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Veldheer anchors the right side of the offensive line, and tackles have added Andreas Knappe and Menelik Watson and Cyrus Kouandjio, among others, to the roster this offseason.