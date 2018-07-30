Broncos' Garett Bolles being evaluated for head injury

An improved Denver Broncos offensive line suffered a blow Monday.

Starting left tackle Garett Bolles left Monday's practice after taking a shot to the chin and is being evaluated for a head injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

After suffering through inconsistency among the front five in 2017, the Broncos made improving the offensive line a point of emphasis during the offseason. The team made changes to the coaching staff and acquired tackle Jared Veldheer via trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Veldheer anchors the right side of the offensive line, but the left side will experience adjustment should Bolles, the team's first-round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, miss any amount of time.

The Broncos currently have tackles Andreas Knappe and Menelik Watson and Cyrus Kouandjio, among others, on the offseason roster.