Cowboys use yoga at training camp

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 30, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Yoga instructor Stacey Hickman, who worked with Cowboys OT Tyron Smith during the offseason, led the 'Boys through a morning stretch session on Saturday.

Yoga in morning, pads this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JDYFmw3O8l â Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) July 28, 2018

You can expect to see everyone on the team continuing to increase their flexibility as yoga will be a regular part of the Cowboys training camp this year.

2. "It's kinda like 'The Bachelor' right now," said Saints coach Sean Payton when describing the team's kick returner competition.

3. Last week, we told you about the Browns holding a puppy adoption at training camp. Well, the Bengals had a puppy and kitten adoption at their camp.

4. Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger got some family time in at training camp. Could this mini duo be the future of the Steelers?

5. Devonta Freeman, Chad Johnson, and Duke Johnson are featured in LeBron James' new docu-series Warriors of Liberty City.