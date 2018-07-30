Cowboys use yoga at training camp

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 30, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Yoga instructor Stacey Hickman, who worked with Cowboys OT Tyron Smith during the offseason, led the 'Boys through a morning stretch session on Saturday.
Yoga in morning, pads this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JDYFmw3O8lâ Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) July 28, 2018
You can expect to see everyone on the team continuing to increase their flexibility as yoga will be a regular part of the Cowboys training camp this year.
2. "It's kinda like 'The Bachelor' right now," said Saints coach Sean Payton when describing the team's kick returner competition.
3. Last week, we told you about the Browns holding a puppy adoption at training camp. Well, the Bengals had a puppy and kitten adoption at their camp.
.@FifthThird , @Bengals , & @SPCACincinnati have joined forces to celebrate #InternationalTigerDay!â Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 29, 2018
Come down to Training Camp and adopt a mini-tiger at Fifth Thirdâs tent!
Thanks to Fifth Third, all adoptions are fee-free and include a pet jersey. pic.twitter.com/xfKtXjKOMY
We have puppies, too!â Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 29, 2018
And donât worry, weâve screened them all and none of them are #Browns fans ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/IG0Weo3UJr
4. Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger got some family time in at training camp. Could this mini duo be the future of the Steelers?
5. Devonta Freeman, Chad Johnson, and Duke Johnson are featured in LeBron James' new docu-series Warriors of Liberty City.
'Warriors of Liberty City': 2 Live Crew's Luther Campbell Coaches Next Wave of @NFL Talent in LeBron James-Produced @Starz Docuseries (Video)#WarriorsofLibertyCity @KingJames https://t.co/GUlBRVMkQS pic.twitter.com/8ewRqmUnt3â TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 28, 2018