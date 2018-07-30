Sam Darnold signs rookie contract with New York Jets

The Sam Darnold saga has finally come to an end.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the New York Jets and Darnold have agreed to terms on his four-year, $30.25 million fully guaranteed contract, a source informed of the situation said. The team later officially announced the signing.

As with all first-round rookie contracts, the deal is a four-year pact with a team option for a fifth season.

Darnold made a dramatic entrance -- teammates gave him a slow clap as he jogged onto the field -- for his first practice less than an hour after news broke of his signing. Coach Todd Bowles, however, was going to get caught up in the hoopla surrounding Darnold's belated arrival.

"He was late. That's about it," Bowles said . "First day of camp for him. Looked like the first day of camp. He'll get some studying in and he'll catch up."

The No. 3 overall pick had stayed away from Jets training camp due to language in the contract centering around forfeitures of guaranteed money, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Sunday. Contract offsets was another issue that reportedly had the team and Darnold's agents at odds.

Darnold is set to battle Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for the starting job heading into the preseason slate. Coaches cooed this offseason about the USC product getting a fair shot to earn the opening day job. Whether the missed practice time hurts Darnold's chances of winning the gig remains to be seen.

"Josh is 1, Teddy is 2. Sam is 3," Bowles said. "The competition has been underway. It didn't start today. It started Thursday when we reported for camp. He's got some work to catch up and do. So over the course of the preseason, that'll take of itself and we'll go from there."