Pederson: Carson Wentz shows few signs of past injury

All observers of Philadelphia Eagles training camp appear in lockstep: Carson Wentz looks so impressive in his rehab, it would be a surprise if he wasn't cleared to play Week 1.

"I think if you didn't know he had the injury or had the brace on his leg, you'd probably assess that everything was good," Eagles coach Doug Pederson admitted, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Wentz participated in 11-on-11 drills on Friday and Saturday, the latter being the team's first padded practice of the year. The QB was held back on Sunday, relegated to 7-on-7s and individual drills.

Pederson said the Eagles will continue to take it cautiously on a week-to-week basis with the quarterback.

"It's just the plan that we have," Pederson said. "I'm not going to divulge the plan, but there's a plan. There's a progression. There are steps that we're going to take with him. But this is all a part of that progression."

Wentz suffered a torn ACL and LCL on Dec. 10. More than seven months later he's looking more mobile by the day. Reporter Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice provided an excellent look at Wentz's progress after Saturday's padded practice, noting that the quarterback appears to have regained his agility and famed elusiveness.

The Eagles will continue to stick to their plan in bringing Wentz back slowly. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has reported that the Eagles don't necessarily need Wentz to play in the preseason in order for him to start Week 1.

Barring a setback, it would seem a surprise at this stage if Wentz isn't in the huddle to open the season for the defending Super Bowl champions.