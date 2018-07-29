Transactions roundup: Orleans Darkwa set to visit Colts

Orleans Darkwa is on the move.

The former Giants running back is headed to Indianapolis for a workout after Saturday's meet-and-greet with the Jets delivered no deal, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Jets met with Darkwa and fellow free agent Alfred Morris in recent days, trying out both as options to fill the void left after Elijah McGuire suffered a fractured foot that will require surgery. Instead, the Jets on Sunday inked little-used former Browns and Chiefs back George Atkinson III.

Darkwa piled up 751 yards at 4.3 yards per attempt last season with the Giants. He remains a same-stadium option for Gang Green, who also house likely starter Isaiah Crowell ahead of Bilal Powell, Thomas Rawls and sixth-round pick Trenton Cannon.

Other transactions we're monitoring with CIA-level detail on this leisurely, mind-expanding Sunday in the office:

1. Rapoport reported ex-Bucs defensive lineman Ryan Russell signed a one-year deal with the Bills, per a source.