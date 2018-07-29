Antonio Brown to Dez: 'Come play with' Steelers

If his online odyssey this weekend is any indication, Dez Bryant won't be playing in Dallas in 2018 -- or any time soon, for that matter. But where will the All-Pro receiver land?

Bryant and the Browns reportedly have mutual interest and are expected to meet in the coming days. The wideout has also garnered attention from at least one other franchise, NFL Network's Jane Slater has reported.

Could that one organization be the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Pittsburgh's top receiver played Twitter recruiter on Sunday, imploring Bryant to join his corps.

Behind Antonio Brown on Pittsburgh's WR depth chart is JuJu Smith-Schuster, who ripped the No. 2 role away from now-Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant last season. After JuJu, it's a mixed bag; Eli Rogers, Darrius Heyward-Bey and rookie James Washington figure to see the most snaps. If Bryant were to join the Steelers, perhaps he could connect with and mentor Washington, a fellow Oklahoma State Cowboy legend.

Brown's Twitter proposal isn't exactly a contract offer, but in a sports world where emojis and hashtags are scrutinized as vigorously as press conference comments, it's at the very least worth considering whether Dez would fit in in the Steel City.