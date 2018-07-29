Browns owners: Now we'll see the real Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson's 1-31 mark over two seasons in Cleveland would have triggered the end for most NFL front men.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, though, decided to stick with their head coach despite the notorious results.

"We're excited about Hue Jackson," Jimmy Haslam said Saturday, per ESPN's Pat McManamon. "I think our commitment to him has been unwavering. It still is."

The Haslams chose Jackson over a front office led by the departed Sashi Brown, who furnished the team with a bushel of valuable draft picks, but failed to find a franchise passer.

New general manager John Dorsey stepped in and reimagined the roster, trading for former Bills starter Tyrod Taylor and using the first-overall pick in the draft on rookie signal-caller Baker Mayfield.

"I think we'll see the real Hue Jackson," Jimmy Haslam argued. "Because he's got good quarterbacks. He's got some skill players. He's got a veteran offensive line now; we've got to figure out left tackle. Three really good [running] backs. Good defense.

"I think you've heard me say this several times: You got to give Hue credit for bringing in Todd Haley [as offensive coordinator], which I think will allow Hue to be the head coach," Jimmy Haslam added. "So I think this will be the first opportunity Hue's had ... to do what we know he can do as head coach, as a leader."

It's fair to wonder if a bad start would be enough to end Jackson's run in Cleveland. Jimmy Haslam made it clear he's heard the chatter -- that Jackson must produce a specific number of wins to hang around -- but said they "don't look at it [that way]."

Dee Haslam empathized with Browns fans, an endlessly badgered subset of humans, but said of a Cleveland roster now sprinkled with veterans and young talent: "I think you can realistically expect progress."

Cleveland's schedule is brutal and it's fair to question if all the new pieces will play in concert. It's also fair to question if this coaching staff has the ability to develop young players -- an overt issue over the past two seasons, if not the past two decades.

In August, hope abounds. Come September, Jackson will enter the season on a hot seat set to grow scalding if the Browns still refuse to taste victory.