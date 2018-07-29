Injuries: Steelers G Ramon Foster (knee) out 4-5 weeks

With the launch of training camp comes the inevitable, dark wave of injuries that leave teams empty at key positions.

In Pittsburgh, though, disaster has been averted.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Sunday that left guard Ramon Foster will avoid surgery on the hyperextended knee he suffered in Saturday's practice. The 32-year-old endured no ligament damage, per Kinkhabwala, but should miss four to five weeks in recovery.

Foster also suffered bone bruising, but Kinkhabwala tweeted that a Week 1 window remains the goal for his return.

In the final year of his contract, Foster has been a rock for the Steelers, logging more snaps for the club than anyone since 2009. In his absence, backup B.J. Finney will step into the lineup to help protect quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Other injuries we're tracking as teams engage in camp clashes league-wide:

1. Bucs first-round defensive tackle Vita Vea exited Sunday's session with a calf strain, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who tweeted: "I'd expect caution with his availability." The 6-foot-4, 347-pound Vea limped off the field before heading for the locker room on a cart.

2. Rapoport also noted that Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga "has been really impressive in his recovery" from last November's torn ACL. Some "thought he was on the bubble," wrote Rapoport, "but nope."

3. In New England, pass-catcher Jordan Matthews left practice with a right hamstring injury, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The slot receiver visited the tent before changing cleat and attempting to jog. Soon after, he departed for the locker room.