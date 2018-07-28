Running backs visiting Jets after Elijah McGuire injury

With one running back injured, the New York Jets are bringing in others for a visit.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported RB Elijah McGuire suffered a fractured foot that will require surgery, per a source informed of the situation. McGuire is expected to miss an extended period and could be a candidate to return from injured reserve late in the season.

The 24-year-old McGuire flashed in spirts as a rookie, compiling 315 yards on 88 carries to go with 17 receptions for 177 yards and two total touchdowns. The second-year pro was expected to play a key role in the Jets' backfield, mainly as a third-down back.

McGuire was the subject of some hyperbolic praise this offseason from RBs coach Stump Mitchell who compared the 5-foot-10, 214-pound back to LaDainian Tomlinson.

McGuire's injury gives context to Rapoport's previous report that the Jets are hosting Alfred Morris and Orleans Darkwa for a visit.

Morris spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He averaged 4.8 yards on 115 carries with one rushing score in 2017. In four seasons with the Giants, Darkwa compiled 242 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt and scoring nine touchdowns.

If signed, Morris or Darkwa would battle for a roster spot with Thomas Rawls and sixth-round pick Trenton Cannon. Isaiah Crowell is expected to be the lead back with Bilal Powell the primary backup after McGuire's injury.