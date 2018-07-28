Alfred Morris visiting Jets after Elijah McGuire injury

With one running back injured, the New York Jets are bringing in another for a visit.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported RB Elijah McGuire suffered a fractured foot that will require surgery, per a source informed of the situation. McGuire is expected to miss an extended period and could be a candidate to return from injured reserve late in the season.

The 24-year-old McGuire flashed in spirts as a rookie, compiling 315 yards on 88 carries to go with 17 receptions for 177 yards and two total touchdowns. The second-year pro was expected to play a key role in the Jets' backfield, mainly as a third-down back.

McGuire was the subject of some hyperbolic praise this offseason from RBs coach Stump Mitchell who compared the 5-foot-10, 214-pound back to LaDainian Tomlinson.

McGuire's injury gives context to Rapoport's previous report that the Jets are hosting Alfred Morris for a visit.

Morris spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He averaged 4.8 yards on 115 carries with one rushing score in 2017. If signed, Morris would battle for a roster spot with Thomas Rawls and sixth-round pick Trenton Cannon. Isaiah Crowell is expected to be the lead back with Bilal Powell the primary backup after McGuire's injury.