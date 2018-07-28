Vikings announce pair of offensive line coaches

The Minnesota Vikings are replacing the late Tony Sparano with a pair of offensive line coaches.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer announced Saturday that tight ends coach Clancy Barone and assistant offensive line coach Andrew Janocko will split offensive line coaching duties.

The two have been handling those duties in practice this week after Sparano, Minnesota's offensive line coach of two seasons, died unexpectedly last Sunday at the age of 56. The entire Vikings team and coaching staff attended Sparano's memorial service on Friday.

Vikings senior offensive assistant and former Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing will take over TE coach duties.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Minnesota also reached out to former Vikings head coach Mike Tice to oversee the offensive line, but "couldn't get it worked out."