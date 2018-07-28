Julian Edelman disappointed with PED case findings

Julian Edelman addressed the media for the first time since the appeal of his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy was denied.

The New England Patriots receiver took responsibility for the suspension and said his focus is on getting back to work.

"It's disappointing with the penalty and the findings," Edelman said Saturday, via NFL Network's James Palmer. "I'm definitely accountable for that. But ultimately my focus is going out and trying to work my knee, get better each day. It was tough last year. Watching your team go out and play great football without you."

Edelman missed all last season with an ACL tear. He will sit out games against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions and Dolphins to open the 2018 campaign. The 32-year-old is eligible to participate in training camp practices and preseason games.

Bill Belichick addressed Edelman's suspension earlier this week saying: "We're all disappointed. It is what it is. He's moved on. We've moved on..."