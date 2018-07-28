Roundup: Oakland Raiders sign OL Oday Aboushi

The Oakland Raiders have signing former New York Jets, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Oday Aboushi. Aboushi played under new Raiders O-line coach Tom Cable in Seattle during the 2017 season, where he started in eight games. Aboushi will help bolster Oakland's depth along the line.

Here are some other players who joined new teams Saturday:

1. The Jets signed former Seahawks defensive end Shaneil Jenkins and released defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw.

2. The Philadelphia Eagles signed former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

3. Free-agent running back Alfred Morris visited the Jets Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Morris most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys.