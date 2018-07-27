Rams will wear throwback uniforms five times in 2018

The 2018 season will see a new-look Rams squad, but the team will be wearing throwback threads for most of their home games.

The Rams will don their classic blue and yellow unis for five home games:

September 27 vs. Vikings

October 28 vs. Packers

November 11 vs. Seahawks

December 16 vs. Eagles

December 30 vs. 49ers

"Since returning home to Los Angeles two years ago, we have received a lot of feedback from our fans about their love for these iconic uniforms," said team COO Kevin Demoff on Rams.com. "We appreciate the NFL working with us so we can celebrate even more of the history of Los Angeles Rams football over the next two years as we create our new look that will take us into our new home and the future."

The team wore this particular color scheme from 1973 to 1999, a period which saw great Rams moments like Eric Dickerson breaking the single-season rushing record and The Greatest Show on Turf winning Super Bowl XXXIV.

Time will tell if Sean McVay's revamped crew can have any moments like those in 2018.