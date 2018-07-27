Rams will wear throwback uniforms five times in 2018

The 2018 season will see a new-look Rams squad, but the team will be wearing throwback threads for most of their home games.
We heard you, Los Angeles.â Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 27, 2018
Five throwback games in 2018. #RamsHouse #LARams pic.twitter.com/OjV5pfrs7F
The Rams will don their classic blue and yellow unis for five home games:
September 27 vs. Vikings
October 28 vs. Packers
November 11 vs. Seahawks
December 16 vs. Eagles
December 30 vs. 49ers
"Since returning home to Los Angeles two years ago, we have received a lot of feedback from our fans about their love for these iconic uniforms," said team COO Kevin Demoff on Rams.com. "We appreciate the NFL working with us so we can celebrate even more of the history of Los Angeles Rams football over the next two years as we create our new look that will take us into our new home and the future."
The team wore this particular color scheme from 1973 to 1999, a period which saw great Rams moments like Eric Dickerson breaking the single-season rushing record and The Greatest Show on Turf winning Super Bowl XXXIV.
Time will tell if Sean McVay's revamped crew can have any moments like those in 2018.