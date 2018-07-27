Dez Bryant, Cleveland Browns share mutual interest

With Josh Gordon tucked away in absentia, the Browns are on the prowl for receiving help. Could Dez Bryant be the answer?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the free-agent pass-catcher and former Cowboys starter and the Browns share mutual interest, according to sources.

Rapoport was told the sides are angling to schedule a visit, with Monday serving as a potential meeting day, if not sooner.

"This could be a match," Rapoport noted of a Cleveland squad currently riding with Jarvis Landry and Corey Coleman at the position along with rookie Antonio Callaway.

The X-factor here is Gordon's window for return. League spokesman Brian McCarthy told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that no timetable exists for the wideout, who was placed earlier this week on the team's non-football injury list after he left the club to address mental health and anxiety issues.

Browns general manager John Dorsey said he "absolutely" expects Gordon to play this season, but it's risky to wait on a player with an ultra-spotty track record of availability.

Bryant isn't the game-changing wideout he once was -- the Cowboys came to that conclusion months ago -- but as Gordon's absence wages on, Dez would serve as a welcome addition in Cleveland.