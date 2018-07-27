Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor share a secret, QBs-only RV

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor are sharing a secret, QBs-only RV at training camp.

Not the best photo of the QB clubhouse but the future of the Browns is being molded in the Sunseeker. pic.twitter.com/ivZySOaSgk â Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 27, 2018

2. Ninja who? Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is the Fortnite king.

When asked how he got the shirt, @sonofbum told me âThey send it to you when youâre the championâ

I seriously doubt the guy could even turn on an XBox though..with all due respect. pic.twitter.com/TVVrjyTOpJ â Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) July 27, 2018

3. After growing them for over a decade, Sammy Watkins cut his dreads.

4. Browns WR Corey Coleman is giving up chicken fingers and french fries as he prepares for the 2018 season.

If you're playing training camp Bingo, check off the "story about a player changing his diet" box. https://t.co/LPuysfWuJ9 â Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) July 26, 2018

5. The Cowboys have a fleet of golf carts for their offseason program stars.