Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor share a secret, QBs-only RV

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor are sharing a secret, QBs-only RV at training camp.
Not the best photo of the QB clubhouse but the future of the Browns is being molded in the Sunseeker. pic.twitter.com/ivZySOaSgkâ Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 27, 2018
2. Ninja who? Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is the Fortnite king.
When asked how he got the shirt, @sonofbum told me âThey send it to you when youâre the championââ Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) July 27, 2018
I seriously doubt the guy could even turn on an XBox though..with all due respect. pic.twitter.com/TVVrjyTOpJ
3. After growing them for over a decade, Sammy Watkins cut his dreads.
New year, new look. @sammywatkins â #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/b63DB99cWdâ Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 25, 2018
4. Browns WR Corey Coleman is giving up chicken fingers and french fries as he prepares for the 2018 season.
If you're playing training camp Bingo, check off the "story about a player changing his diet" box. https://t.co/LPuysfWuJ9â Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) July 26, 2018
5. The Cowboys have a fleet of golf carts for their offseason program stars.
Cowboys awarded their offseason program stars with golf carts today to ride to/fro camp. 9 players total, including Dak, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, Cole Beasley, Dan Bailey, Jason Smith, Xavier Woods, Tyrone Crawford, Byron Jones.â Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) July 27, 2018