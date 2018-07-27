Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor share a secret, QBs-only RV

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor are sharing a secret, QBs-only RV at training camp.

2. Ninja who? Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is the Fortnite king.

3. After growing them for over a decade, Sammy Watkins cut his dreads.

4. Browns WR Corey Coleman is giving up chicken fingers and french fries as he prepares for the 2018 season.

5. The Cowboys have a fleet of golf carts for their offseason program stars.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0