Delanie Walker signs two-year extension with Titans

Delanie Walker is staying in Nashville for at least three more seasons.

The 33-year-old tight end signed a two-year extension with the Tennessee Titans on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Walker's extension is worth $17 million and includes $12.6 million in guarantees.

Entering the final year of a two-year deal, Walker is set to earn $5.4 million in base salary in 2018. With his extension, the tight end has essentially earned a pay raise.

Since joining the Titans from San Francisco in 2013, Walker has been one of Tennessee's most reliable pass-catchers. Walker has tallied 356 receptions, 4,156 yards and 26 scores. He has missed just four total games over the last five seasons and has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three years.

"I always feel like a kid," Walker said, per the Titans' website. "Even though they shut Toys 'R' Us down, I am still a Toys 'R' Us kid. I play football, I play a kid's sport. So I don't think I'll ever change. I'll be this way forever.

"Year 13 -- it knocks on the door. It is right here. I am always excited, and we have some good things going on with the Titans. I am ready to hit the ground running. ... I am just thankful to be in [the game] as long as I have been and being able to play with the Titans. I am blessed."