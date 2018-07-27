The Best 2018 Training Camp Arrivals

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

NFL players report to training camp with the same kind of excitement and optimism of children on the first day of school. Like the kids (and parents) who lay out new outfits for the first day, NFL players (and sometimes their significant others) plan unique ways to make an entrance. The big differences are players have bigger budgets to work with and throngs of media members waiting to see how theyâll make their training camp arrival unique.

This year, players did not disappoint. Arrivals ranged from eccentric to extravagant. From Antonio Brown touching down in a helicopter to Anthony Sherman sauntering through in a patriotic wrestling leotard, here are the best training camp arrivals of 2018.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown

My Why.........

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on

Steelers LB Vince Williams

Stone Cold @vinnywill98. â ï¸ #SteelersCamp

A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on

The Rams Offensive Line

Tag your squad ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½

A post shared by Rodger Saffold (@rsaff76) on

*Note: Rams QB Jared Goff bought them these rompers.

Chiefs RB Anthony Sherman

Panthers QB Cam Newton

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Cleveland Browns

Packers RB Ty Montgomery

Rams WR Brandin Cooks

Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence

Adam Vinatieri

Cowboys WR Terrance Williams

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0