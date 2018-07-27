The Best 2018 Training Camp Arrivals

NFL players report to training camp with the same kind of excitement and optimism of children on the first day of school. Like the kids (and parents) who lay out new outfits for the first day, NFL players (and sometimes their significant others) plan unique ways to make an entrance. The big differences are players have bigger budgets to work with and throngs of media members waiting to see how theyâll make their training camp arrival unique.

This year, players did not disappoint. Arrivals ranged from eccentric to extravagant. From Antonio Brown touching down in a helicopter to Anthony Sherman sauntering through in a patriotic wrestling leotard, here are the best training camp arrivals of 2018.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown

My Why......... A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Jul 25, 2018 at 2:19pm PDT

Steelers LB Vince Williams

The Rams Offensive Line

Tag your squad ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ A post shared by Rodger Saffold (@rsaff76) on Jul 25, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

*Note: Rams QB Jared Goff bought them these rompers.

Chiefs RB Anthony Sherman

Panthers QB Cam Newton

This is Cam Newton's newest toy to get around the Panthers' training camp at Wofford College. The franchise quarterback had somebody drive it up in his truck decked out in Auburn colors. pic.twitter.com/0rTHXw4g7E â David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 25, 2018

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

âWhen your coach tells you youâre going to get the ball more, you get a little excited about that."



More on CMC's plan for 2â£0â£1â£8â£: https://t.co/p9zCBQjEj9 pic.twitter.com/pmT40Xg6YP â Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 25, 2018

Cleveland Browns

Packers RB Ty Montgomery

Rams WR Brandin Cooks

Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Packers first-round pick Jaire Alexander got his first taste of the bike-riding tradition but decided halfway through his ride was too small. https://t.co/4bh1nrvWfG pic.twitter.com/0bu0uZNCVE â Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2018

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence

Adam Vinatieri

Cowboys WR Terrance Williams