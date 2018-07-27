The Best 2018 Training Camp Arrivals

NFL players report to training camp with the same kind of excitement and optimism of children on the first day of school. Like the kids (and parents) who lay out new outfits for the first day, NFL players (and sometimes their significant others) plan unique ways to make an entrance. The big differences are players have bigger budgets to work with and throngs of media members waiting to see how theyâll make their training camp arrival unique.
This year, players did not disappoint. Arrivals ranged from eccentric to extravagant. From Antonio Brown touching down in a helicopter to Anthony Sherman sauntering through in a patriotic wrestling leotard, here are the best training camp arrivals of 2018.
Steelers WR Antonio Brown
Steelers LB Vince Williams
The Rams Offensive Line
*Note: Rams QB Jared Goff bought them these rompers.
Chiefs RB Anthony Sherman
Go big or go home.@Shermanator_42 has arrived. pic.twitter.com/g4jV3YMAPrâ Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 25, 2018
Panthers QB Cam Newton
This is Cam Newton's newest toy to get around the Panthers' training camp at Wofford College. The franchise quarterback had somebody drive it up in his truck decked out in Auburn colors. pic.twitter.com/0rTHXw4g7Eâ David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 25, 2018
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
âWhen your coach tells you youâre going to get the ball more, you get a little excited about that."â Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 25, 2018
More on CMC's plan for 2â£0â£1â£8â£: https://t.co/p9zCBQjEj9 pic.twitter.com/pmT40Xg6YP
Cleveland Browns
The boys are back ï¿½ï¿½#BrownsCamp pic.twitter.com/3dbIvMWMA9â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 25, 2018
Packers RB Ty Montgomery
Here's how Packers RB Ty Montgomery rolls into training camp. pic.twitter.com/LSYvY55m1Wâ Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 24, 2018
Rams WR Brandin Cooks
.@brandincooks arriving to his first #RamsCamp in style ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/qixw5nVgWYâ Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 24, 2018
Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Packers first-round pick Jaire Alexander got his first taste of the bike-riding tradition but decided halfway through his ride was too small. https://t.co/4bh1nrvWfG pic.twitter.com/0bu0uZNCVEâ Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2018
Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence
My Training Camp Whip Finally Arrived in Oxnard. ï¿½ï¿½#CowboysCamp #TankUp #LawN90rder pic.twitter.com/RKR95D3hxuâ DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) July 23, 2018
Adam Vinatieri
Rolling up to training camp for the 23rd time. ï¿½ï¿½#ColtsCamp pic.twitter.com/2Pxen5EXX5â Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 25, 2018
Cowboys WR Terrance Williams
The one thing #DallasCowboys WR @TerranceWill2 needed for three weeks in Oxnard ...https://t.co/UO8O9ZuCidâ Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) July 25, 2018