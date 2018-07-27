Taylor Lewan signs $80M extension with Titans

Taylor Lewan is making wide receiver money.

The Tennessee Titans announced the left tackle signed a contract extension on Friday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the extension is for five years, worth $80 million ($16 million per season) with $50 million in guarantees, per a source informed of the deal.

The contract makes Lewan the new highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, topping Nate Solder's four-year, $62 million deal from earlier this offseason.

Lewan is slated to make $9.34 million under the final year of his rookie deal. Now he's under contract in Tennessee through the 2023 season.

The No. 11 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Lewan has developed into one of the top left tackles in the NFL. The Michigan product owns a nasty streak that, while it can get him in trouble at times, enables him to dominate opponents off the ball.

Lewan stayed away from offseason activities earlier this spring as both sides negotiated. The left tackle reported to training camp this week in a good-faith effort. By all accounts, the willingness to report to camp helped finish off the deal.

For the Titans, securing Marcus Mariota's blind side into the future was a priority. With first-round right tackle Jack Conklin dealing with a knee injury, it behooved Tennessee to make Lewan happy entering the season.

As salaries continue to rise and solid offensive tackles become scarce, odds are Lewan won't hold the mantle as the top-paid offensive lineman long. But the stalwart has earned the badge today.