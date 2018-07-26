Lil Wayne sends gifts to Kyle Shanahan and his son Carter

How deep does your fandom for your favorite musician run? Have you bought all their albums? Gone to each one of their tour stops in your city? Would you name your child after them?

Well, we can confirm that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has done the latter (and likely all three tbh). In May, former NFL QB Chris Simms revealed that Shanahan named his son Carter after Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known as Lil Wayne.

Word got back to Weezy and he sent the Shanahans some swag.

Hereâs what Lil Wayne sent Kyle Shanahan.

âHell, I have 3 boys of my own and only one is named after me!! LOL!â

Looks like the 49ers coach and his son Carter got some Lil Wayne posters with personal messages and autographed copies of Tha Carter III and Tha Carter IV albums.

"You were amazing from Day 1 and the name is just the icing on the cake!" Lil Wayne wrote in his message to Carter.