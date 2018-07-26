DDFP: Geoff Schwartz & top five offensive lines

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by former NFL offensive lineman and Studio 66 Wall of Famer, Geoff Schwartz. Dave starts off by asking Geoff what are some of the worst parts of training camp (2:10) but quickly get into what are the best pizza toppings (6:25)? Geoff then ranks the best offensive lines for the 2018 season and also names the Seahawks as the worst (12;45). Next, Shek asks Geoff about his brother Mitchell's team -- the Chiefs and their new starting QB Patrick Mahomes (18:45). Then, Eddie Spaghetti and Martin Weiss join the show to kibitz about Martin's 'Either Or's' (27:30) and if there is such a thing as Detroit style pizza? EmmaVP then picks to end the show with Eddie Spaghetti's topic -- best conspiracy theories (52:25).

Listen to the podcast below: