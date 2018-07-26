Move the Sticks: 2018 Pac-12 Media Day

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks open the show by asking what Todd Gurley's new massive contract means for Le'Veon Bell & David Johnson before they dive into all things Pac-12 football. The guys ask some of the best head coaches in the business how they develop quarterbacks, which NFL franchises they draw inspiration from and what will this season hold for their respective teams. DJ and Bucky spoke with Washington State HC Mike Leach (7:49), Stanford HC David Shaw (18:38), Washington HC Chis Petersen (30:33), USC HC Clay Helton (38:36), Arizona State HC Herm Edwards (48:55), UCLA HC Chip Kelly (61:20), and much more. Stay tuned to Move the Sticks presented by Castrol EDGE for NFL & college football content as we speed towards the 2018 football season.

Listen to the podcast below: