Josh Allen opens camp third on Bills' QB depth chart

Even though his competition failed to stake a strong claim to the starting job in offseason practices, rookie quarterback Josh Allen will open training camp at the bottom of the Bills' depth chart.

"We're going to pick up where we left from OTAs at the QB position," coach Sean McDermott said Thursday, via the team's official Twitter account. "Josh Allen will work with the threes as we start training camp tonight."

The news is not surprising in the sense that Allen was deemed a bit of a project coming out of Wyoming, with questions surrounding his footwork, accuracy and decision-making.

On the other hand, the 2018 draft's No. 7 overall pick boasts an overwhelming talent advantage on AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman, neither of whom has stood out in new coordinator Brian Daboll's offense.

Squarely in rebuilding mode despite squeaking into the playoffs last season, Buffalo offers little in the way of supporting talent for a greenhorn quarterback. It's quite possible that the organization's brass is intent on allowing Allen to sit behind McCarron and/or Peterman rather than forcing him into action early in the season.

In which case, it's on Allen to alter those plans with a strong showing in August.