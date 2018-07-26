Falcons craft perfect Twitter response to local anchor

Give the Atlanta Falcons kudos for beating the training camp buzzer with Julio Jones' holdout.

Give their social team a retweet or two while you're at it.

The reason: A perfectly-crafted response to Atlanta-area news anchor, Buck Lanford, who tagged Jones to explain his 10-year-old son is changing his screensaver.

Dear @juliojones_11,



My 10 year old son is a huge fan. The pic below has been his long time screen saver.



Tonight, he told me he is changing it to a solo shot of @M_Ryan02 or @devontafreeman.



Just thought you should know.



Sincerely,

BL@AtlantaFalcons @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/ocjmPAPYIp â Buck Lanford (@BuckFOX5) July 25, 2018

When Jones' contract standoff came to an end, the Falcons already had the best retort imaginable loaded up.

Just in case anyone needs a new phone wallpaper or desktop screensaver... pic.twitter.com/Mj2EeoLhBQ â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 26, 2018

No need to hit the 280-character threshold there, folks. One sentence will do the job.

For what it's worth, Lanford was happy to share the Jones graphic with his followers.

Maybe Lanford's son will make a new screensaver choice after all.