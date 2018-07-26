Falcons craft perfect Twitter response to local anchor

  • By Nick Toney
Give the Atlanta Falcons kudos for beating the training camp buzzer with Julio Jones' holdout.

Give their social team a retweet or two while you're at it.

The reason: A perfectly-crafted response to Atlanta-area news anchor, Buck Lanford, who tagged Jones to explain his 10-year-old son is changing his screensaver.

When Jones' contract standoff came to an end, the Falcons already had the best retort imaginable loaded up.

No need to hit the 280-character threshold there, folks. One sentence will do the job.

For what it's worth, Lanford was happy to share the Jones graphic with his followers.

Maybe Lanford's son will make a new screensaver choice after all.

