Browns host puppy adoption at training camp

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 26, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Browns are continuing their awesome training camp tradition of hosting a puppy adoption. The tradition began in 2015 and has led to hundreds of dogs finding their forever homes.

2. Bills CB Tre'Davious White bought a house for his mom and posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Dear @shawnitaruff , I know that nothin that I do for you could ever be enough to pay you back for all the sacrifices you made for Naurdee, Book, Daijah, and I. I remember sometimes coming home and not having lights, sometimes having no water. Having to walk damn the street to Tine Tine house just to bath and wash our clothes. It was the times like that that makes moments like this even more special. My only wish is that this could make you more comfortable and happy. I remember the first day I told you that one day ima buy you and house a car and you will never have to work again, now finally my mission is finally complete. You have your car, your new house, and you donât have to ever work a shift in your life again if you donât want to. Like I always tell you everything I do now is extra, Iâve achieved my dream and now itâs about making sure you and the rest of the fam get to see and do thing that we never imagined. I hope this house can hold you for just a few more years cause after that my plan is to build you a home from the ground and you can design it the way you want ï¿½ï¿½ . Itâs time for you to live like the QUEEN that you are you truly DESERVE IT â¤ï¸..I love you with all my heart Mom !!! Love Your Knee Baby, Shaq BOUGHT MY MOMMA A NEW CRIB AND THATS SOME GANGSTA ï¿½ï¿½âï¸âï¸

A post shared by Tre'Davious D. White (@oneeight__) on

3. Now that it's time for training camp, Bucs WR Mike Evans is trying to curb his Fortnite habit.

4. See how 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Ray Lewis went from pee-wee leagues to Canton.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0