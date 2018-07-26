Browns host puppy adoption at training camp

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 26, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Browns are continuing their awesome training camp tradition of hosting a puppy adoption. The tradition began in 2015 and has led to hundreds of dogs finding their forever homes.

Everyone meet Barker Mayfield, a nine-week old spaniel mix!



Always been considered the underdog - she's looking to find her furrrever home in Cleveland



Find her and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/tSzeKECCpM â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 26, 2018

2. Bills CB Tre'Davious White bought a house for his mom and posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

3. Now that it's time for training camp, Bucs WR Mike Evans is trying to curb his Fortnite habit.

4. See how 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Ray Lewis went from pee-wee leagues to Canton.