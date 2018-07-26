Martavis Bryant headed to camp; no suspension news

A report in June, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, indicated a potential suspension for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

But with the Raiders reporting for training camp Friday, Bryant will be among the players showing up for work.

Bryant hasn't heard from the league on a suspension and is currently on a flight en route to Napa Valley, California, where he is expected to be on the practice field Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation.

Oakland acquired Bryant via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a third-round pick in late April. In three seasons with the Steelers, the 26-year-old Bryant totaled 126 catches for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging a healthy 15.2 yards per catch.

While the 6-foot-4, 211-pound Bryant has talent, the Raiders were fully aware of the wide receiver's troubled past.

The NFL suspended Bryant the entire 2016 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy before reinstating him in April 2017.

The Raiders would be covered at wide receiver if the league takes action on Bryant, as Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Ryan Switzer and Seth Roberts, among others, are currently on the roster ahead of training camp.