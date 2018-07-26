Eagles put Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Graham on PUP list

Carson Wentz avoided the physically unable to perform list, but some other big-name players for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are on the sideline to begin training camp.

The team announced Thursday that defensive end Brandon Graham, receiver Alshon Jeffery and special teamer Chris Maragos were placed on the active/PUP list. Additionally, defensive lineman Tim Jernigan and receiver Bryce Treggs have been placed on the active/non-football injury list.

Jeffery underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Jeffery sill hopes to be ready by Week 1, and rehab has been going well.

Graham is working his way back from ankle surgery and doing well, per Garafolo. The pass rusher is entering the final year of his contract.

Jernigan underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back. Maragos is returning from a season-ending knee injury. Treggs is dealing with an undisclosed injury, per the team's official website.

All players placed on PUP or NFI lists before training camp are eligible to come off the designation at any time, once cleared by the team.