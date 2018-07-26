Browns to work out veteran cornerback Pacman Jones

Free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has been without a team since the Cincinnati Bengals declined to pick up his option in March.

Jones, however, has an opportunity to prove he still belongs in the NFL, and the 34-year-old defensive back could stay in the AFC North.

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to host Jones for a workout Friday, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz confirmed. ESPN first reported the news.

There is a connection in Cleveland, as Jones played for Browns coach Hue Jackson in Cincinnati. But a potential signing comes with big obstacles.

The Browns spent the offseason revamping the secondary with the additions of Damarious Randall, Terrance Mitchell and E.J. Gaines, and then used draft picks on Denzel Ward and Simeon Thomas.

Jones might be seeking a job, but he'll have a lot of competition for a roster spot.