Roundup: Tyler Eifert (back) opens camp on PUP list

Tyler Eifert tweeted on Monday that he's "feeling great." The Cincinnati Bengals, however, will continue to take it slow with its injury-prone tight end.

The Bengals announced that Eifert is starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Eifert tweaked his troubled back during the spring. In June, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis questioned whether Eifert would be ready for training camp.

Players placed on the PUP list prior to training camp can come off the designation at any time.

Eifert has yet to play a full 16 games in his five-year career and has participated in just 10 games the past two seasons. The talented tight end is a wildcard for the Bengals. When he's on the field, the 6-foot-6 Eifert provides Andy Dalton with a dynamic red-zone target and security blanket over the middle. He's rarely been healthy, however.

Other moves we're tracking Thursday:

1. Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is starting training camp on the non-football injury list with what is believed to be a tight hamstring, per the team's official website. Burfict is already suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

2. Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Denzelle Good has been removed from the non-football injury list after passing his physical, the team announced Thursday.