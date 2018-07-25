Cardinals signing safety Tre Boston to one-year deal

The free-agent safety market is moving again, just in time for training camp.

Former Chargers and Panthers safety Tre Boston has agreed to terms with the Cardinals on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

After visiting Arizona in late May, Boston told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Cardinals "rolled out the red carpet" for him. He opted against signing at the time, however, because he said the offer was "very, very disrespectful."

Along with Kenny Vaccaro and Eric Reid, Boston has felt the pain of an unexpectedly ice-cold safety market in free agency.

Boston, 26, was a reliable contributor in the Chargers' stellar secondary last season, starting 15 of 16 games while leading the defense in interceptions and snaps played.

The Cardinals were in the market for safety help after releasing former All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu and opting against re-signing Tyvon Branch. Boston figures to vie with veteran Antoine Bethea for playing time opposite promising second-year safety Budda Baker.