ATN Podcast: Fly On The Wall: Training Camp

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling - assemble to recap the latest news from around the league, including Todd Gurley's hefty extension with the Rams and what it means for Aaron Donald (8:00), extensions for Thomas Dimitroff & Dan Quinn (15:00), an update on Carson Wentz (18:00) and the Browns could be considering Dez Bryant (22:00). The heroes then reveal the NFL training camps where they'd like to be a fly on the wall(30:00).

LISTEN to the episode here: