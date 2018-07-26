Which Bill Belichick disciple will lead his team to most wins in 2018?

Training camp is here! That means the 2018 NFL season isn't far behind. The longest-tenured head coach in the league, Bill Belichick, is beginning his 19th season with the New England Patriots.

Three of Belichick's Patriot disciples are head coaches this fall: Bill O'Brien (Houston Texans), Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans) and Matt Patricia (Detroit Lions). O'Brien enters his fifth season with the Texans and has led the team to two playoff appearances since taking the job in 2014. Vrabel and Patricia are both in their first year as a head coach.

After scanning the 2018 NFL regular-season slate, this question comes to mind: Which Belichick disciple will lead his team to the most wins in 2018?



Adam Rank

+ Follow On Twitter Taking a chance on Mike Vrabel will pay dividends for Titans I'm going to go with Mike Vrabel. He was an interesting choice because he didn't have a ton of experience as a coordinator, but I kind of like that about him. When you hire a long-time assistant who has been around the game forever, you can end up with the a guy like Mike Mularkey, and well, we know how that all ended. I know it ended with a playoff win, but were the



Vrabel is a nice choice for a league that is skewing younger. And probably the most impressive thing he did was resist the temptation to hire a stodgy, old offensive coordinator (like the I'm going to go with Mike Vrabel. He was an interesting choice because he didn't have a ton of experience as a coordinator, but I kind of like that about him. When you hire a long-time assistant who has been around the game forever, you can end up with the a guy like Mike Mularkey, and well, we know how that all ended. I know it ended with a playoff win, but were the Titans really close to a Super Bowl ? Of course not.Vrabel is a nice choice for a league that is skewing younger. And probably the most impressive thing he did was resist the temptation to hire a stodgy, old offensive coordinator (like the Panthers did) and instead went with Matt LaFleur -- an up-and-coming coordinator from one of the hottest offenses from last season. Love what the Titans did this offseason and I fully expect them to be in the playoffs. Hence the Vrabel pick.