Rams place Lamarcus Joyner on non-football injury list

The Los Angeles Rams are without a starting safety to begin training camp.

The Rams placed Lamarcus Joyner on the non-football injury list with an undisclosed ailment, the team announced Wednesday. Los Angeles held its conditioning test earlier Wednesday before the announcement.

Joyner, who will play the 2018 season on a franchise tag worth $11.2 million, is eligible to come off the NFI list and begin practicing once the Rams medically clear him.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Joyner enters his fifth season with the Rams, and made the move from cornerback to free safety in 2017. He has appeared in 52 games with 27 starts, and has three interceptions on his career.