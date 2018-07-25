Antonio Brown goes to Steelers camp in a helicopter

1. In 2017, he arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce. This year, AB went to Steelers training camp in a helicopter.

2. The 'Madden 19' soundtrack is here and features tracks from Migos, Cardi B, Pusha T, and more.

'Madden 19' will also feature new music drops each month throughout the 2019 season.

3. Congrats to Jalen Ramsey and Breanna Tate on the birth of their first child!

4. J.J. Watt and The Rock have trouble finding jeans for guys who've never skipped leg day.