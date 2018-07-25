David Irving not expected to attend Cowboys camp

David Irving isn't joining the Dallas Cowboys at training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday he doesn't expect the defensive lineman to attend camp.

"David Irving is dealing with off the field issues," Jones said. "By agreement and by design, he is not here...(Irving is) addressing his issues and they are ongoing...but I don't expect to see him at camp."

Irving was suspended to start the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.

The 24-year-old skipped offseason OTAs and reported to mandatory minicamp out of shape.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that Irving is now in shape but dealing with other off-field issues.

"It was reported this morning that he was in rehab, but when I reached out to people close to him it's actually been a situation where he has been in and out of rehab this summer," Slater said on Inside Training Camp Live. "It's not just a substance abuse issue he is dealing with, although he has been suspended four games to start the season because of that. His is a little bit more complicated. He is dealing with several issues. He's got a team in place that's trying to get him back to the facility. Get his mind right."

The 6-foot-7 pass rusher owns the physical talent to be a dominant force in the NFL, but first, he's got to get the rest of his life in order.